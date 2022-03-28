Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Cyber scammers using Aam Aadmi Party’s Rs1,000 poll promise to defraud women in state

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Fake messages are being shared on social media by swindlers to dupe women in the name of AAP's pension scheme.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 27

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed government in the state after registering a landslide victory in the Assembly poll, the hackers and cyber scammers have started taking advantage of the party’s pre-poll promise of giving a monthly allowance of Rs1,000 to all women above 18 years.

The swindlers are sending WhatsApp messages that attempt to trick innocent people into clicking on a malicious link in order to avail the benefit of Rs1,000 per month as promised by the AAP government.

This cyber scam was brought to the notice of The Tribune by Palvinder Singh, cyber expert and founder of Secuneus Technologies based in Jalandhar. He said many women in the past few weeks have approached him to verify the authenticity of the ‘link’ they received via WhatsApp with a claim ‘Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Women Pension Registration’.

He said two such messages were being forwarded which read as “AAP government has started Punjab Women Pension 1000 Rs Scheme, registration now open, last date to apply is March 31”. Along with this message, a malicious link has been attached and if one clicks on that link, a Google form appears which asks for the user’s personal details like name, address, mobile number, bank account number and even debit card details.

When contacted a few AAP workers to check if any new guidelines were issued to avail this benefit, it was known that the party had released a number for registration in December, 2021 (during campaigning), and that was the only way to register. The messages going viral with a link to register for Rs 1,000 pension are totally bogus, they said.

“The woman who forwarded me this link was smart enough to understand that this was a fraud or phishing attack. She said while all other information asked in the form appeared genuine, the column that asked for debit card details made her realise that it’s a fraud,” Palvinder said, adding that as majority of people especially those belonging to rural villages lag behind in cyber-security awareness, the swindlers take advantage of their innocence and loot their hard-earned money in the name of government announcements or schemes etc.

He said many such scams were also unearthed during Covid outbreak and lockdown periods, in which many people lost their money worth lakhs by registering themselves on fake Covid websites, which asked them to share bank details to receive relief funds.

Palvinder further said fraudsters keep finding new ways to dupe people but if one has to survive in this digital world, he/she needs to remain alert and aware. “We should never share any confidential details with anyone and neither should we believe in WhatsApp forwards, especially related to government schemes or any discount offers,” he added.

Fake messages are being shared on social media by swindlers to dupe women in the name of AAP’s pension scheme.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

7
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Shares a video message to this effect

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters’ woes

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Jalandhar: Carpe Diem-2022 concludes on high note

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held