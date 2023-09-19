Bhagat Singh Chowk gets101-ft high Tricolour

Hoshiarpur, September 18
Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa on Sunday installed a 101-feet high national flag at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk and dedicated it to the martyred soldiers who defended the country. He paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, remembered their sacrifices for the freedom of the country and saluted the martyrs in the presence of city residents.
The function was organised by the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. Addressing the gathering on the occassion, Jimpa said that the 101-feet high national flag installed in the city will inspire all of us for patriotism. He said ‘Tricolor’ is a symbol of unity, integrity and dedication of our country. He said that soon a second 101-feet high national flag would be installed at Maharana Pratap Chowk.
He was accompanied by DC-cum-Commissioner MC Komal Mittal, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Chairperson District Planning Committee Karmjeet Kaur, Chairman Municipal Improvement Trust Harmeet Singh Aulakh, Assistant Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Tiwari, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini and Deputy Mayor Ranjita Chaudhary.
