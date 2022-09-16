Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, September 15

Martyr Bhagat Singh’s museum situated at Khatkar Kalan is set to be upgraded soon. Though the deadline for the completion of Rs 3.5-crore upgradation project is December 31, the preparations are on to finish the job ahead of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary that falls on September 28.

Tourism Department officials said the newly upgraded museum would be operational in January 2023. The aim is to bring it on a par with other big and famous museums and to increase footfall by making everything digital in the museum. Everything will be designed and made in such a way that the visitors enjoy and feel lively. However, same promises were made in 2018 when the museum had got renovated, but everything remained static. “This time everything is being done using advanced technology,” said the officials.

The foundation stone of the museum dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh was laid at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the martyr in 2009. The old museum

was demolished around

four years ago with its artefacts moved into a new 12-gallery museum.

The 12 galleries are named as Operational Gallery, Punjab Timeline Gallery, Family Tree, Rise of Revolutionaries, Magic Lantern, Assembly Bombing, Poster Gallery, Jail Gallery, Trial Gallery, Children Gallery, Execution Gallery and Peace Gallery.

Now, the galleries will be digitised, and there will be a cafeteria and souvenir shop at the museum. “It will be like a walkthrough where every aspect of the martyr’s life will be told in an interesting manner,” an official said.

Big events like Kamagatamaru and Ghadar movement will also be displayed. There will be an auditorium with chairs for the visitors.

CM to attend martyr’s birth anniv event

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend a state-level function in Nawanshahr on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary on September 28. According to unconfirmed reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the event. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua (right) on Thursday visited Khatkar Kalan to review the arrangements for the event.