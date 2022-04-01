Bhangi Choe to be rejuvenated on Badi, Chhoti Nadi pattern

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 31

Punjab Water Resources Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed officials of the department to ensure quality and timely completion of all ongoing projects in the state, while asking them to prepare a project for renovation and rejuvenation of the Bhangi Choe in Hoshiarpur on the pattern of Badi and Choti Nadi of Patiala.

Chairing a meeting of officials of the Water Resources Department, the minister asked them to maintain transparency at any cost, as per the policy of the new government in the state.

The Cabinet minister also told the officials to ensure that families of workers, who died during the construction of dams, are rehabilitated on priority basis by giving a government job, if not given so far.

Jimpa instructed officials to get the flood protection works completed before the rainy season, for which he would keep a review meeting soon. He also asked the department to brief the progress of works executed in any area to the local MLAs.

Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary Sarvjit Singh apprised the minister about the key activities and statistics of the department. He specifically briefed him about the construction of Shahpur Kandi barrage, relining of Rajasthan Feeder, Sirhind Feeder, Kandi Canal and Lahore Branch of the UBDC, besides apprising him about the groundwater and surface water scenario in the state.

The Cabinet minister stressed that a policy should be formulated to encourage the industry in the area where water is easily available. The Additional Chief Secretary apprised the minister that the state government had already formed the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority for judicious use of the available water. Lauding the efforts of engineers of the department in achieving various targets, Jimpa emphasised that all projects should be completed as per the schedule.