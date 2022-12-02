Bhangra fest held at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Lovely Professional University hosted North America’s largest bhangra festival on Thursday. Popularly known as the’Flower City Bhangra’, this 7th worldwide edition was organised for the first time in Punjab. Punjab Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan chaired the fest.

The minister urged all to keep the cultural inheritance of Punjab preserved and flourishing in all forms. She thanked all the NRIs working hard to the Punjabi spirit alive overseas. She also stressed that, as a minister, her primary duty will be to promote the heritage of the state, particularly in three forms - language, dress and culture.

An AAP MLA from the Kharar constituency, the minister is also responsible for the departments of investment promotion, labour and removal of grievances.

Nine out of the 14 registered high-skilled bhangra teams from Punjab institutes performed at LPU. On this occasion LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal was honoured with the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ for her contribution to propagate the cultural heritage.