Bharat Ratna demanded for Bhagat Singh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 3

Senior Citizens Welfare Society headed by its president Dhiraj Singh Saggoo has urged the BJP-led Central government to declare Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The demand was raised by members of the society at a function held here recently.

The function was addressed by Harbhaghan Singh Karnana, Prof Ruby, former president of Phagwara Municipal Committee Malkiat Singh Ragbotra and philanthropist Vishwamitter.

#Bharat #Bharat Ratna #BJP #Phagwara #Shaheed Bhagat Singh