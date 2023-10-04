Bharat Ratna demanded for Bhagat Singh

Phagwara, October 3
Senior Citizens Welfare Society headed by its president Dhiraj Singh Saggoo has urged the BJP-led Central government to declare Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The demand was raised by members of the society at a function held here recently.
The function was addressed by Harbhaghan Singh Karnana, Prof Ruby, former president of Phagwara Municipal Committee Malkiat Singh Ragbotra and philanthropist Vishwamitter.
