Bhartiya Kisan Union to help flood victims in region

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 18

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has come forward to help the flood victims in the region. BKU general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni told media persons here today that the organisation has decided to provide seeds and help sow paddy seedlings in 25 acres to help the flood victims.

Sahni said that BKU activist Kirpal Singh Khalsa has sent 50 quintals of seeds, cattle feed and other required help to the flood victims.

