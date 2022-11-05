Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Jalandhar, November 4
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has said Bhogpur Cooperative Sugar Mill is expected to be operational by the third week of November as PSPCL has conducted an on-site technical feasibility checking and agreed to supply power to the mill.
After a virtual review meeting chaired by Sugarfed Managing DirectorArvind Pal Singh today, the DC said the matter of delay in the commencement of this sugar mill had been taken before all stakeholders so that early resolution of problems being faced by the mill could be ensured.
The Deputy Commissioner further stated that all authorities concerned were putting their best foot forward for making the sugar mill functional at the earliest. He also reiterated that the Punjab Government was committed to assisting farmers of the state as elaborate arrangements had already been made by the authorities for the smooth conduct of this season.
Notably, earlier the DC had also visited the Bhogpur Sugar Mill to ensure its early operation keeping in view the current cane crushing season. Deputy Chief Engineer Harminder Singh and Executive Engineer Gurjinder Singh joined the meeting from PSPCL.
