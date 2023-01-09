Bid to loot ATM at Nakodar

Phagwara, January 8
Unidentified miscreants made an unsuccessful attempt to loot money from an unguarded ATM at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) branch situated on Shankar Road near the bus stand on Saturday night.
Bank officer Vandana Arora along with staff reached the spot and informed the police.
Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjinder Singh reached the spot and began an investigation. The DSP said that the ATM and CCTV cameras were ransacked. He said the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed outside and the footage is being examined.
A fingerprint team also reached the spot. The DSP said that a case has been registered in this connection. The incident of looting has created a sense of insecurity among the residents and put a question mark on the efficiency of police patrolling. It may be mentioned that in a separate incident a few days ago, miscreants had stolen silver ornaments from a Jain temple in Nakodar.
