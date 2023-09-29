Bid to procure drugs from village leads to exchange of fire; 2 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 28

The Shahkot police arrested two drug peddlers and booked their three unidentified customers on charges of attempt to murder, firing and criminal conspiracy.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Baljit Singh and Harpreet Singh, both residents of Bau Pur Bet village.

Baljit Singh, a resident of Bau Pur Bet village, complained to the police that they had formed an anti-drug committee in the village, which has been active for the last fortnight. He said in his complaint that the committee was keeping an eye on suspicious persons coming into the village.

Baljit Singh said on September 26 around 12.30 pm, two persons came from Sanda village side on a motorcycle without number plate. They entered the house of Baljit Singh and Harpreet Singh who were allegedly involved in selling intoxicant powder and tablets.

He said after some time, three motorcycle-borne persons were stopped by village youth, who were on guard duty, for questioning and asked about reason behind visiting the village.

Baljit Singh said the motorcycle-borne persons said they had come to purchase intoxicant powder from Harpreet Singh but could not do so.

This infuriated the three persons. Baljit Singh said one of them opened fire from his pistol but the gunshot hit the road near his left foot. The three persons said that Harpreet Singh had already told them that the villagers had stopped his drug sale and that they should kill one of them to stop them from guard duty. He said the accused fired another gunshot and fled threatening them with dire consequences.

The SHO said a case under Sections 307,120-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused and their three unidentified customers. Empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

