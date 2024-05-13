Bid to rob businessman foiled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 12

Two unidentified armed robbers made an unsuccessful attempt to loot and attack a prominent businessman near the farm house of former ADGP Ishwar Chander Sharma in Rurka Kalan village near Goraya late on Sunday night.

The businessman Amrik Singh raised an alarm and ran towards the fields to save his life. The incident took place near the farm house of ex-ADGP, Punjab, on Rurka-Mehsampur road where his family resides. The incident happened even as Punjab is on high security alert in view of Lok Sabha elections and the election code of conduct is in force. The miscreants managed to flee on their motorcycle. DSP, Phillaur, Sarwanjit Singh and SHO, Goraya, Madhu Bala rushed to the spot for further investigations.

