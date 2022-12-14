Bigger & better: Burger Chachu back with 45-kg burger!

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, December 13

Hoshiarpur’s Sharandeep Singh, popularly known as ‘Burger Chachu’, has once again come up with a giant 45-kg veggie burger at his outlet at City Centre, which, he claims, is the largest-ever burger made in Punjab and in north India.

It is the seventh time that he has made the “biggest one” in burgers and sandwiches. Starting with a 7-kg burger in 2017, he continued with his “passion to make it large” with a 6-kg sandwich in the same year followed by a 15-kg burger in 2018 and a 20-kg burger in 2019. Corona put some brakes to his ‘voyage to make it bigger and better’.

Sharan said: “As the pandemic subsided, my passion revived again; and I continued by making a 25-kg burger in the ‘Dadagiri Show’ of Zee Punjabi at Mohali in August 2021 followed by 11-kg sandwich in January. Now I have made a 45-kg veggie burger in December.”

The first challenge in this task was to have a large burger bun, enough to bear the weight and volume of the enormous fillings, which veggies, sauces and patties. Since no baker was ready to make it for him, he took the challenge himself and decided to bake the bun for himself.

“It took me around 10 hours to bake a 24-inch diameter bun with a 12-kg dough. It took five more hours for me and my wife Harpreet together to make the 2 feet and 10 inches high burger containing 12-kg veggies, 7-kg sauces, 8-kg patties, 3-kg jalapenos, pineapple black and green olives, gherkins, paprika, etc, 1-kg sweet corn, 1-kg paneer and 1-kg cheese slice. Around 30 pasts sticks had to be used to support this ‘tower’ of about 3 feet,” said Sharan.

Tempting feat