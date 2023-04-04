Bihar-based woman held with 5-kg cannabis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

The CIA staff of the city police arrested a 21-year-old woman with 5-kg cannabis today. The suspect has been identified as Anita, a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar. She is currently residing in a rented accommodation at Raja Garden here.

As per the information, a police team of the CIA staff arrested Anita near Focal Point Chowk. “She panicked on seeing the cops and turned to the opposite direction. Following this, the police team signalled her to stop and when her sack was checked, 5-kg cannabis was recovered from it,” a police official said, adding that a case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her at the Division No. 8 police station.

The police official said during interrogation, Anita revealed that her husband has been bedridden for many years because of which she was working to run the family.

“She confessed that she came in contact with smugglers, and used to procure drugs from them and further sell them to her customers,” said the official, adding that she was produced in a local court and taken into remand for investigation.