Farm labour

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

Trafficker fled K’thala with 2 minors after raid

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 11

Twenty days after a Bihar man began pursuit of his two children — boys aged 12 and 14 — trafficked to potato farms at Sidhwa Dona village in Kapurthala, they were finally traced to Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi distrsict of Bihar today.

Found in Sitamarhi

The minors were found at the neighbour's house of the suspect in Sitamarhi, Bihar. He fled with them after learning about the raid (at Kapurthala). The trafficker is currently absconding. — Harkishor Rai, Sitamarhi SP

Twenty days after a Bihar man began pursuit of his two children trafficked to potato farms at Sidhwa Dona village, they were finally traced to Sonbarsa

Taken to Bihar by Bigan, the agent against whom the child trafficking complaint had been lodged by him in Bihar, the boys were rescued by the Bihar police from the home of Bigan’s next-door neighbour.

The father, along with the police and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) activists, had been camping in Punjab since April 5. A raid on Sidhwa Dona farms on April 6 led to the rescue of 13 minors.

BBA activists had raised concerns over lack of FIR against farm owners in Kapurthala and no subsequent raids despite their insistence on the presence of more children there.

The father had filed a complaint against Bigan at the Sitamarhi police station on March 23. A police team from Bihar was deputed to trace the children in Punjab. Bigan was booked under Sections 370 of the IPC; 3 and 14 of the Child Labour Act; and 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Sitamarhi SP Harkishor Rai said: “The boys, both minors, were found at the neighbour’s house of Bigan. They had been brought here by Bigan after learning about the raid (at Kapurthala) and fled with them. The trafficker is currently absconding. The children were given the impression he was taking them to see their father. We had been tracking Bigan for days and he was in UP some days ago. We suspect he has trafficked many more children. Investigations are on and the agent will be apprehended soon.”

BBA actvist Yadvinder Singh said: “The trafficker fled the place with the two kids. The Kapurthala administration doesn’t seem to be taking the case seriously. We suspect 18 more children are present at the farm. The father and the Bihar team are the only ones who can track the remaining children. No FIR has been filed in Punjab. Only a DDR recording the raid was filed. There should be legal record of child trafficking in Punjab.”

Arijit Adhikari, a BBA activist from Bihar, said: “This is a huge racket and we estimate more trafficked children are involved. The same man took more children there. The children should also be considered as bonded labour as they were being made to work in fields for long hours and agricultural work by minor children is considered as hazardous occupation.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Sheikhupura residents write to CM, seek action against coloniser

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp