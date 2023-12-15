Bike-borne miscreants target senior citizen in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

In a daylight robbery, three unidentified bike-borne miscreants targeted an elderly man, Vijay Kumar, at Basti Danish Manda here early this morning. The suspects took away his wallet containing Rs 9,000, driving licence, debit card and ID proofs and a gold chain.

Residents worried With a surge in robbery and snatching incidents, particularly in Jalandhar West, residents expressed concern over their safety. Demanding swift action, residents call upon the police to apprehend the suspects and restore law and order in the area.

The incident took place near Radha Swami Satsang Dera. The suspects, who were chasing Kumar, blocked his way. They pointed weapons at him and demanded cash and valuables.

Kumar, who was on way to a friend’s house, resisted the move. One of the suspects hit him on the head. The miscreants later made off with his valuables.

Kumar informed the police about the incident. The police said they had initiated investigations on Kumar’s statement. They were examining footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects.

In another similar incident near Deol Nagar, bike-borne miscreants reportedly targeted an auto-rickshaw. They robbed the driver and passengers of cash. However, police officials didn’t confirm the incident, stating they summoned the complainants to the police station for official complaint, but none turned up.