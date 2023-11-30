Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 29

In a bid to combat the perils of drug abuse, the Nawanshahr district police organised a bike rally today.

Led by Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary, the rally not only raised awareness about the ill-effects of drugs but also instil a commitment to a drug-free healthy lifestyle.

The rally witnessed participation from 500 motorcyclists and 2,000 local residents. The rally passed through Chandigarh Chowk, Fatti Basta Chowk and Railway Road before culminating at KC College, Nawanshahr.

After the rally, KC College hosted a panel discussion, which revolved around strategic initiatives aimed at diverting the youth away from the clutches of drugs. A 45-minute theatrical play illustrated the life-altering consequences of drug addiction. It served as a reminder of the urgent need to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

In his address, Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary appealed to people to distance themselves from the scourge of drugs and asked them to offer maximum cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the ongoing battle against the drug menace. The event underscored the pivotal role of community engagement in the sustained fight against drugs.

He said the rally was aimed at sensitising the public and fostering a sense of responsibility that represents a significant stride towards building a healthier, drug-free society in Nawanshahr.

