Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

Nawanshahr, November 29
In a bid to combat the perils of drug abuse, the Nawanshahr district police organised a bike rally today.
Led by Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary, the rally not only raised awareness about the ill-effects of drugs but also instil a commitment to a drug-free healthy lifestyle.
The rally witnessed participation from 500 motorcyclists and 2,000 local residents. The rally passed through Chandigarh Chowk, Fatti Basta Chowk and Railway Road before culminating at KC College, Nawanshahr.
After the rally, KC College hosted a panel discussion, which revolved around strategic initiatives aimed at diverting the youth away from the clutches of drugs. A 45-minute theatrical play illustrated the life-altering consequences of drug addiction. It served as a reminder of the urgent need to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.
In his address, Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary appealed to people to distance themselves from the scourge of drugs and asked them to offer maximum cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the ongoing battle against the drug menace. The event underscored the pivotal role of community engagement in the sustained fight against drugs.
He said the rally was aimed at sensitising the public and fostering a sense of responsibility that represents a significant stride towards building a healthier, drug-free society in Nawanshahr.
2,500 take part in rally
- The rally witnessed participation from 500 motorcyclists and 2,000 local residents. It passed through Chandigarh Chowk, Fatti Basta Chowk and Railway Road before culminating at KC College, Nawanshahr.
- A 45-minute theatrical play illustrated the life-altering consequences of drug addiction. It served as a reminder of the urgent need to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.
- Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary appealed to people to distance themselves from the scourge of drugs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...