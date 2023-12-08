Biker held with 142-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, December 7

Under a campaign started against drug smugglers, a team under Daljit Singh Khakh, DSP, and Jai Pal, SHO, have arrested a motorcycle-borne youth with 142 gram of heroin. The SHO said during patrolling, a police party stopped a motorcycle driven by a youth on suspicion on the Banga road. During questioning, the bike rider told the police that his name was Amarjeet Singh and he was a resident of Khatkar Kalan. During search of the youth, 142 grams of heroin was recovered from him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, and arrested the suspect. His motorcycle was impounded by the police.