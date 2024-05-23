Biker hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a motorcyclist on the charge of rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering life. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Chak Bundala village. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that while he was going to Nerby village on his motorcycle on May 11, the suspect came from the Lohian side on his Bullet and hit his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Two held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Shahkot investigating officer Sulinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Shambu, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. As many as 15 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. In another case, the Nurmahal police arrested Kulwant Singh, a resident of Nahal village, with 11 bottles of hooch. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Jagjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Davinder, alias Toni, and Daljit Singh residents of Mithrra village. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of the same village, told the police that while she was going to her house with her husband on May 17, the suspects waylaid them. The duo attacked them and also threatened them. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. No arrest had been made so far. OC

Man nabbed with 750 gm ganja

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 750 grams of ganja from his possession on Tuesday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Debbarma, a resident of Tripura and presently residing in a PG accommodation near Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

Tempo driver booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Palwinder Singh, resident of Zandiala village, the police have registered a case against a tempo driver Mustafa Sodhi, resident of Patiala, on the charges of negligence while driving his tempo which collided with the car of the complainant, wherein all four of his family members sustained serious injuries.The accused tempo driver has been arrested. OC

Vehicle thief held

Phagwara: The police have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a stolen Activa scooter, bearing registration number PB-09Z-0538, from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect has been identified as Amarjit, alias Sahbi, a resident of Begumpur village, Phagwara. The police got a tip-off, following which they nabbed him. A case has been registered. OC

House burgled

Phagwara: The house of Ranjit Kaur was reportedly burgled in Akalgarh village near Phagwara last night. The burglars entered in the house after breaking locks and took away valuable household goods while the victim had gone to a hospital to check on her ailing mother-in-law admitted in the hospital.The police have registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

