 Biker killed, 2 hurt in mishap : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

BRIEFLY

Biker killed, 2 hurt in mishap

Biker killed, 2 hurt in mishap


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Ravi, a resident of Nawan Pind Done Wal village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his vehicle fast and rashly, hit his brother Sukhchain Singh’s motorcycle on the night of December 2 near the sewage treatment plant. He died in the mishap, while two of his friends, who were riding pillion, suffered serious injuries. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the unidentified driver. OC

Thieves strike at grocery shop

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing ration items from a grocery shop. Kulwant Singh, a resident of Patti Haveli, Malsian village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop on the night of December 1 and stole grocery items and cash. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Two held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The Bilga police arrested two drug traders and recovered 2,300 intoxicant capsules and 500 tablets from their possession on Sunday night. SP (D) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the suspects had been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Mehatpur, and Pardeep Singh, a resident of Lohian. Rajinder was nabbed at a checkpoint with 750 intoxicant capsules and 100 tablets near Khokhewal village, while Pardeep Singh was arrested with 1,650 intoxicant capsules and 400 tablets at a naka near the Shadipur bus stand, said SP Dhillon. The police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the suspects. OC

Mass marriages solemnised

Phagwara: Helping Hands organisation, headed by Harminder Basra, organised mass marriages of nine poor needy couples at Gurdwara Akalian on Sunday. Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, social activist Anita Som Parkash, Vinod Vermani, Harji Maan and Naresh Bhardwaj were among those who attended the function and blessed the couples.

#Nakodar #Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

4
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

5
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

6
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

7
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

8
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

9
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

10
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

ICyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain

Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second

With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, Samajwadi Party to take call later


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Medical assn joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system

AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged