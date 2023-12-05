Biker killed, 2 hurt in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Ravi, a resident of Nawan Pind Done Wal village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his vehicle fast and rashly, hit his brother Sukhchain Singh’s motorcycle on the night of December 2 near the sewage treatment plant. He died in the mishap, while two of his friends, who were riding pillion, suffered serious injuries. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the unidentified driver. OC

Thieves strike at grocery shop

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing ration items from a grocery shop. Kulwant Singh, a resident of Patti Haveli, Malsian village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop on the night of December 1 and stole grocery items and cash. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Two held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The Bilga police arrested two drug traders and recovered 2,300 intoxicant capsules and 500 tablets from their possession on Sunday night. SP (D) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the suspects had been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Mehatpur, and Pardeep Singh, a resident of Lohian. Rajinder was nabbed at a checkpoint with 750 intoxicant capsules and 100 tablets near Khokhewal village, while Pardeep Singh was arrested with 1,650 intoxicant capsules and 400 tablets at a naka near the Shadipur bus stand, said SP Dhillon. The police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the suspects. OC

Mass marriages solemnised

Phagwara: Helping Hands organisation, headed by Harminder Basra, organised mass marriages of nine poor needy couples at Gurdwara Akalian on Sunday. Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, social activist Anita Som Parkash, Vinod Vermani, Harji Maan and Naresh Bhardwaj were among those who attended the function and blessed the couples.

