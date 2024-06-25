Bikers flee with elderly woman’s gold earrings in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

Unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman in the posh Model Town area here today. The victim was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband.

A video of the woman crying due to pain went viral. She was not able to utter a word because of the trauma.

Darbari Lal, victim’s husband and a resident of Jalandhar Heights, said the incident took place when they were going for eye check-up. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at the police station.

There seems to be no let-up in crime incidents in the Model Town area. Unidentified persons recently attacked a restaurant manager with sharp weapons. The incident took place when the victim, Amit (35), was returning to his home on his scooter. Bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and chopped off his three fingers. The miscreants also took away his mobile phone.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.