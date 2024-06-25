Bikers flee with elderly woman’s gold earrings in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 24
Unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman in the posh Model Town area here today. The victim was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband.
A video of the woman crying due to pain went viral. She was not able to utter a word because of the trauma.
Darbari Lal, victim’s husband and a resident of Jalandhar Heights, said the incident took place when they were going for eye check-up. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at the police station.
There seems to be no let-up in crime incidents in the Model Town area. Unidentified persons recently attacked a restaurant manager with sharp weapons. The incident took place when the victim, Amit (35), was returning to his home on his scooter. Bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and chopped off his three fingers. The miscreants also took away his mobile phone.
