Bikers strike at grocery shop, flee with cash, goods

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

In a broad daylight incident, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants targeted a grocery shop in Mathura Nagar here today.

Owner Vinod Sharma said after he opened the shop around 7 am, two persons, with their faces covered, reached there on a motorcycle. They positioned their bike in front of the establishment. One of them entered the shop and confronted him. He forcibly took Rs 10,000 from his pocket. The suspect also took away Rs 5,000 from the cash counter and goods such as tobacco and cigarettes from the shop.

Though initial reports suggest that the miscreants were carrying weapons, the police refuted the claims stating that no weapon was used in the crime. After receiving information, the Division Number 8 police initiated an investigation.

“We are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects. A case has been registered against the suspects and further probe is on into the matter,” said the police.