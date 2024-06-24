Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 23

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants looted one kg gold, seven kg silver and Rs 23 lakh in cash from a jewellery shop after holding a worker hostage at the Sarafa Bazar here today.

After getting information about the incident, the SSP, DSP (City) and in-charge of the city police station reached the spot.

An employee at the jewellery shop, Shri Nath Tanch Marathi Goldsmith, told the police that people often come to the shop to get the quality of gold checked. The owner of the jewellery shop had gone to his village in Maharashtra.

He told the police that he opened the shop at 8:30 am today. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants came to the shop on the pretext of getting some gold checked.

In the meantime, the suspects held him hostage and fled with one kg gold, seven kg silver and Rs 23 lakh in cash. They also took the DVR along while fleeing.

After getting information, DSP (City) Amar Nath, along with police force, reached the spot and started further investigations. SSP Surendra Lamba also reached the spot. The police are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clue about the suspects.

