Bio-mining work stuck as no machines at Wariana dump

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 3

Even though the February 15 deadline for the completion of various works under the bio-mining project is approaching, there are no signs that suggest it would be met. Not even a single machine has arrived yet to carry out the works. MC officials say 14 different types of machines will arrive from Nagpur. A shed has been constructed at the site of the project, but without roof.

MC officials are reportedly visiting other cities to see the working of bio-mining projects there, indicating that the project might get delayed.

Since the announcement of the project, several changes have been made to it. Tenders were floated a number of times before it was finally awarded to a company in October 2021. The cost of the project is Rs 32.11 crore.

The shed and machinery for bio-mining was supposed to be made available in April last year, and it was decided that the processing would start from May, but nothing happened. The company concerned has been told to complete the processing of 8 lakh cubic metric waste in two years, i.e. 2024.

In 2017, a bio-mining project was planned to manage and process the waste at Wariana dump. A detailed report of its importance was prepared too. At present, there is 8 lakh cubic metric waste at the site and a hill-like structure of garbage oversees the city. The overflowing waste is spewing toxins into the air. Residents of localities nearby the dump site are living amid pollution and diseases. Officials concerned have claimed that the machinery would arrive before time and the project would start immediately.