BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), Chandigarh Office, conducted an enforcement raid at Aaren Plywood, near Wadala Chowk, and found that the owner was using a fake ISI mark on his stock.

The team was lead by Mohammad Aqib, Scientist ‘C’, along with other team members Himanshu Kumar and Gian Singh. During the raid, fake ISI mark was observed on huge stock of plywood, marine plywood and prelam MDF board. They were either carrying fake BIS licence number or were found only be using ISI mark without any licence number.

All available stock has been seized and few samples have been taken as evidence for producing further in the court. There is a provision of monetary fine of minimum Rs 2 lakh and maximum up to 10 times the GST return of previous financial year along with imprisonment up to two years.

The officials have requested the public to ensure the genuiness of BIS licence number (which is 7 or 10 digit) through BIS CARE app available on Android. They said that even the purity of gold jewellery could be checked through this app by using HUID number available on jewellery. HUID is distinct for every article.

During the raid, owner of shop Rakesh and in-charge of Bus Stand Police Station Baljinder Singh along with his team were present.