BIS officials raid soap factory

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 26

A team of officers from the Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) carried out a search on the premises of the Jindal Soap Factory at Wariana Industrial Complex.

It was discovered during the raid that the unit had been engaged in the manufacturing and sale of aluminum alloy bare foil for food packaging without the BIS certification mark. A huge quantity of aluminum foil was seized by the team.

The officials said: “Action is being initiated by the BIS of the Jammu and Kashmir branch office against the offenders under the BIS Act, 2016. The action is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine not less than Rs 2 lakh.”

