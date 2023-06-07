Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Jalandhar, June 6
Hind Pump Factory owner Narinder Singh Sagoo has lodged a complaint with the city police stating that he has been receiving extortion calls and death threats from an unknown international number.
An unknown caller reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Sagoo late at night on May 25. The caller also threatened to kill Sagoo if he would not comply. The industrialist’s son, Tajinder Singh, also received threats to his life.
Fearing for their safety, the businessman filed a police complaint. The police have launched a probe into the matter after registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts to identify the caller are under way.
