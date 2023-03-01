BJP, Akalis trying to topple government, allege AAP leaders

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 28

“Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state, innumerable attempts have been made to tarnish its image. The Governor’s constant conflict with the Punjab Government and the refusal to allow the Budget session now… if we look at all these incidents, it seems that psolitical parties are trying to destabilise the Punjab Government,” claimed former minister and senior AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan. Moreover, the BJP wanted to impose President’s rule in Punjab and create instability in the state.

In separate press releases issued here today, senior AAP leaders like JS Maan, Santosh Kumar Gogi, District Planning Board chief Lalia Saklani, Phagwara Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi and AAP state joint secretary Principal Nirmal Singh claimed that the Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal were trying to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government.

They also condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. They alleged that the BJP-led Union Government was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to suppress the voice of the Opposition.