BJP appoints incharges of 9 Assembly seats

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have begun its exercise of contesting Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll by allocating duties of handling affairs in all nine Vidhan Sabha segments here to its senior leaders.

While ex-Punjab minister Manpreet Badal has been assigned the duty in Shahkot, ex-minister Tikshan Sood has been assigned the duty in Jalandhar Central area. State executive member Arunesh Shakar will be the incharge of Jalandhar North Vidhan Sabha, ex-MLA Amarpal S Bonny will be handling the party affairs in Nakodar area, ex-MLA Arvind Khanna in Jalandhar West and ex-minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has been appointed the incharge in Phillaur.

Two leaders have been deputed as incharges for each of the three constituencies including Jalandhar Cantt, Adampur and Kartarpur. In Cantt, BJP state vice president Jagdeep Singh Nakai and ex-MLA Prem Mittal will be the co-incharges. State secretary Parminder S Brar and state executive member Dr Dalbir Singh Verka will jointly handle Adampur. Ex-minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and state executive member Balwinder Singh Ladi will be the incharges of Kartarpur area.