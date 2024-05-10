BJP candidate Anita Som Parkash opens election office at ‘Janta Ki Rasoi’

Phagwara, May 9
The city was a centre of political activities with the community kitchen (Janta Ki Rasoi) being run in local Hargobind Nagar getting converted into the election office of BJP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency Anita Som Parkash.
The office was inaugurated today after a religious ceremony. Union Minister of State Som Parkash (her spouse) inaugurated the election office after a path of Shri Sukhmani Sahib and ardas (prayer) for the victory of the BJP candidate. Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Punjab BJP SC Morcha vice-president Chandresh Kaul, Rajiv Pahwa, Ramesh Sachdeva, Avtar Singh Mand, Pankaj Chawla, Bharti Sharma and Rakesh Duggal were also present on the occasion.
Union Minister Som Parkash, in his address, appealed to the people to support the BJP for building a strong nation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...