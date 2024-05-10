BJP candidate Anita Som Parkash opens election office at ‘Janta Ki Rasoi’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 9

The city was a centre of political activities with the community kitchen (Janta Ki Rasoi) being run in local Hargobind Nagar getting converted into the election office of BJP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency Anita Som Parkash.

The office was inaugurated today after a religious ceremony. Union Minister of State Som Parkash (her spouse) inaugurated the election office after a path of Shri Sukhmani Sahib and ardas (prayer) for the victory of the BJP candidate. Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Punjab BJP SC Morcha vice-president Chandresh Kaul, Rajiv Pahwa, Ramesh Sachdeva, Avtar Singh Mand, Pankaj Chawla, Bharti Sharma and Rakesh Duggal were also present on the occasion.

Union Minister Som Parkash, in his address, appealed to the people to support the BJP for building a strong nation.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha #Phagwara