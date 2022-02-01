BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

BJP candidate from Kartarpur Assembly seat Surinder Mahey faced a massive protest by the farmers outside the District Administrative Complex here this afternoon.

Mahey had filed his nomination papers and was coming out when the farmers were holding a protest at the gates. The members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had announced to hold protest on Monday to mark ‘betrayal day’ against the Centre for not fulfilling the promises made during the withdrawal of the kisan morcha from the Delhi borders.

As Mahey started giving bytes to the media just adjoining the site where the farmers had just burnt the effigy of PM Narendra Modi, the farmers did not like it and immediately launched an attack on Mahey and his supporters. They tried to threaten the BJP leader and workers by showing them the sticks of the flags that they were carrying.

Since there was already a heavy deployment of police force at the site, they tried to separate the two groups of the BJP supporters, which included several youth, and the farmers by creating a human wall between them. The police acted swiftly and escorted Mahey and his supporters back to the office of Jalandhar SDM.

Mahey later said that those who protested against him were not the farmers but some anti-social elements sent by the Congress to threaten and gherao him.

