BJP holds meeting ahead of elections

Jalandhar, March 15
During a meeting held at a private hotel in Jalandhar Cantt to mark the party’s preparations for the Cantt Board elections, BJP leaders Rajesh Bagha, state president Ashwini Sharma and Jeevan Gupta hosted members of the district executive body, morchas, mandals and Cantt board ward in-charges. Two Cantt Board councillors joined the BJP at the meeting held by the party ahead of the Cantt Board elections today. Ward No. 5 Councillor Rajinder Kumar Sonkar (Raju) and former Ward No. 4 Councillor Harvinder Singh Pappu joined the BJP on the occasion.
State President Ashwini Sharma said the Cantonment Board elections will be contested by the party candidates, bearing in mind the problems faced by the public.
BJP leaders former MLA KD Bhandari, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, Anil Sachar, Rakesh Rathour, district president Sushil Sharma were also present on the occasion.
