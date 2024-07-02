BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

Jalandhar, July 1
Jai Inder Kaur, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha in Punjab, today submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jalandhar, urging prompt action against the rampant drug activity at Bhagat Buddha Mal Park in Bhargo Camp in the bypoll-bound Jalandhar West Assembly seat.
Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, expressed grave concern over open sale and consumption of drugs in the park, which has become a hotspot for drug peddlers and addicts, posing a significant threat to the health and well-being of the local community, especially children and youth.
Through the memorandum, she demanded that raids be conducted and those involved in drug peddling be apprehended. She also demanded that police patrolling be increased in the area to deter drug activity. She also sought collaboration with the local authorities to create awareness and support for drug prevention.
Jai Inder criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its failure to curb the drug menace. “The AAP government’s inaction has emboldened drug peddlers, putting the future of our youth at risk,” she said.
She emphasised the need to restore the park as a safe and welcoming space for families and children. She appealed to the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of city residents.
Furthermore, 16-year-old girl recently faced a harrowing situation when she was threatened by a drug addict. Taking swift action, Jai Inder Kaur stepped in and met with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Her proactive approach ensured that the authorities were alerted, and measures could be taken to protect the young girl and address the threat.
With this move, the BJP Mahila Morcha has reiterated its commitment to address the concerns of the people and ensuring a safer environment for all. Jai Inder Kaur was accompanied by District President Shama Chauhan, Secretary Isha Mahajan along with Mahila Morcha team of Jalandhar.
