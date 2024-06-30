BJP leader praises party’s performance in Lok Saba poll

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,June 29

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal asserted that the substantial increase in the party’s vote share in Punjab in the Lok Saba elections was a step towards the party’s bigger role in the state. Talking to newsmen, he said the party’s vote share had gone up from 9.63 per cent in the 2019 elections to 18.56 per cent in 2014.

When asked about the long-pending issues of farmers, he said both the PM and Agriculture Minister were eager to resolve all genuine issues of the farmers.

When asked about Jalandhar by-elections, he questioned CM Maan, saying, “Why is he hesitating to hold municipal elections in the state?”

