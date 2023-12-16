BJP leaders protest ‘poor’ law and order in Jalandhar West

Jalandhar, December 15
BJP leaders and activists today held a protest in the city against the brutal burning and killing of an 18-year-old girl and other recent crime incidents in the district. They also burnt an effigy of the state government. BJP leaders condemned the working of Bhagwant Mann-led state government in light of loot, murder and drug trafficking cases in the West Vidhan Sabha area. West constituency mandal president Kunal Sharma, Manish Bal, Gaurav Joshi, Rakesh Rana among many other BJP workers gathered at the Mata Rani Chowk in Model House and staged a massive demonstration.
District BJP president Sushil Sharma, district general secretary in charge of West Vidhan Sabha Ashok Sareen Hickey, vice-president Anil Minia, Manish Vij, Davindra Bharadwaj, Bhupinder Kumar, Darshanlal Bhagat, secretary Ashwani Atwal, Amit Bhatia, Ravindra Dhir, Yogesh Malhotra, Robin Sampla and Rajeev Dhingra were also present. Many women and people from the Muslim community also participated in the protest.
BJP workers raised slogans against the AAP government. Sushil Sharma said, “Crime rate in the city is increasing at an alarming rate due to the helplessness of the police. Robbers and criminals are committing crimes without fear. General public is helpless and forced to live in an environment of insecurity.” Ashok Sareen, in charge of the Jalandhar West Assembly, said the state government has completely failed in providing security and facilities to youths, traders, shopkeepers, farmers and women. Only BJP can ensure peace in Punjab, he said.
