BJP, refugees protest against Kejri over CAA remarks

Jalandhar, March 15

Workers of the BJP on Friday held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged remarks by its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Along with Hindu and Sikh families of refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan residing in Jalandhar (West) Assembly constituency, they burnt an effigy of Kejriwal at Model House.

Refugees’ Manch president Daya Lal and BJP circle president Rakesh Bhagat led the protest. District BJP president Sushil Sharma and Jalandhar (West) general secretary Ashok Sareen Hickey also participated in the protest.

Protesters alleged that Kejriwal had been wrongly terming them as intruders who would eat up opportunities for rest of the Indians.

