BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

BJP leaders on Monday released the party’s election manifesto during an event hosted at the party office in Jalandhar on Monday. Addressing the meeting, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen said the manifesto presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a long leap towards a developed India. He said the party has dedicated the absolute majority it won in 2014 and 2019 General Election to the villages, poor, underprivileged, Dalits, women, youth and farmers.

Sareen said the BJP’s election manifesto provides a comprehensive overview of the NDA government’s achievements and presents a vision of building a developed India by 2047. The manifesto empowers four strong pillars of a developed India —- Youth power, women power, farmers and poor. The focus is on dignity and quality of life, on jobs. There is a strong emphasis on both the quantity of opportunities and the quality of opportunities.

According to Sareen, the BJP has resolved that every senior citizen above 70 years of age will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Yojana, irrespective of whether he is poor, middle class or upper middle class. Free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be available to him, he said.

On farmers, Sareen said many schemes had been introduced to empower them.

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 has been provided to farmers. Also, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be strengthened. He said there is emphasis on achieving self-reliance in the production of pulses and edible oil and creation of new clusters for vegetable production and storage.

District president of the party Sushil Sharma, national executive member Manoranjan Kalia, Lok Sabha poll candidate Sushil Rinku, state vice-president Rajesh Bagha, leaders Sheetal Angural, Amit Bhatia, Sarabjit Makkar and Raman Pabbi were among those present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi