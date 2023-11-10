BJP seeks FIR against Bihar CM over ‘anti-women’ remark

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha wing today submitted a complaint against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Jalandhar, for his remarks against women. Terming Kumar’s statement an attack against women, Meenu Sharma, district president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha also wrote to the CP, Jalandhar, demanding an FIR against Nitish Kumar.

Members of the Mahila Morcha gathered at the DC office where a delegation submitted a letter against Nitish Kumar to the CP, demanding registration of an FIR against him. They also threatened a state-wide protest if the FIR was not registered.

In her complaint to Jalandhar CP Kuldeep Chahal, Meenu said, “Prominent India Alliance leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar issued an offensive intolerable statement, and by making a shameful speech against women, he has insulted every woman in the country. His attack against women is going viral on social media. The self-confidence of every woman has been attacked. He has no right to issue negative statements against anyone. We request you to lodge an FIR against Nitish Kumar so that no one issues such a negative statement in future.”

The letter also warned of protests across the state if the FIR was not registered.

