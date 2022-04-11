BJP undermining value of regional languages: Raju

Jalandhar, April 10
Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju on Sunday slammed the BJP for undermining the importance of regional languages. She said the saffron party was trying to enforce ‘Hindi imperialism’ in a multilingual, diverse and multi-ethnic country by implementing its strategic cultural, religious and linguistic agenda against regional languages in order to establish the dominance of the Sanskrit and Hindi languages.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Rajwinder Kaur Raju reacted strongly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment regarding the official language, saying Hindi was never the national language of the country and nor would it be accepted by the federal states.
