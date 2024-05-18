‘BJP will complete survey of anti-Sikh riot victims’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, while raising the issue of terrorism that lasted for nearly two decades in Punjab, assured the people that he will take up the matter in parliament, saying he would strive to ensure justice to all Hindus and Sikhs who suffered.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Banga and Behram today, Dr Sharma said, “After the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the country, efforts are being made to provide justice to the Delhi riot victims and sending the perpetrators of genocide to jail by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The issue of terror victims of Punjab will also be raised in parliament on similar lines,” he said.

In his address, Dr Subhash Sharma said though terrorism has almost ended in Punjab, the wounds of Punjabis are still fresh even after decades. “Leave aside providing a healing touch, parties like the Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have not even conducted a proper survey of the victims. The BJP will complete this work with the cooperation and blessings of the people of the entire state,” he asserted.

He launched attacks on the Congress, AAP government and SAD during election gatherings in Behram and Kultham. He said the previous Congress government of Punjab and now the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government did not allow public welfare schemes run by the Modi government to reach the people of Punjab.

