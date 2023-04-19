BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

As many as 11 nomination papers were filed for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection on Tuesday in the office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh.

Among those who filed the papers today were BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, SAD (A) candidate Gurjant Singh and independent candidates, including Gulshan Kumar, Manjit Singh, Tirath Singh and Rohit Kumar. Gurjant Singh was accompanied by SAD (A) chief and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann during the filing of the nomination papers of LS bypoll candidate in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Interestingly, Neetu Shatranwala, who is popular for his funny videos and is known to participate in all the elections since the past more than five years, has also chosen to contest the bypoll. He filed his papers on Saturday last.

While the Congress candidate filed papers on April 13, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku had submitted his papers on Monday. There still are two more days for filing the papers, the last date being April 20. The timing for paper filing is between 11 am to 3 pm. Scrutiny of papers will be done on April 21. The last date of withdrawing papers is April 24. Polling is to take place on May 10 and counting on May 13.