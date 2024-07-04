BJP’s defection policy led to bypoll: Rana KP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

Rana KP Singh, chairman of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, today blamed the BJP for forcing an unnecessary bypoll on the state as it had engineered the defection of Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural from AAP and made him resign.

He pointed out that the state had to bear expenses of crores of rupees because of this bypoll, which could have been avoided.

Rana, also a former Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, was here in connection with the campaigning of the party. He said Angural’s defection was not an isolated case, but a part of the national policy of the BJP to engineer defections from other parties as it had been doing all over the country.

He said, like people of Punjab taught the BJP a lesson in the Parliamentary elections by defeating all its candidates, similar fate was awaiting the party in Jalandhar West also. He observed that the BJP would not even manage to get the same number of votes that it got in the parliamentary elections from the Jalandhar West segment.

The Congress Campaign Committee Chairman said people were looking forward to the Congress to get out of the day-to-day problems. He said the AAP government had belied the expectations of people as it had failed on all its promises.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rana KP Singh