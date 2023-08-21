BKU activists hold dharna, seek relief package for deluge-hit Punjab

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 20

Following a call given by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Doaba, staged a dharna for about two hours before the Phagwara residence of Union Minister Som Prakash.

The farmers first assembled at Sugar Mill Chowk and then marched towards the Union Minister’s house to stage a protest.

Addressing the protesters, BKU general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, Kripal Singh Musapur and Kulwinder Kala Sarpanch Atholi said the recent floods caused terrible destruction in Punjab. They said the Modi government at the Centre should declare the floods as a natural disaster and release a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore, especially for Punjab.

They said the entire crop of this season and the crop for the next season were at risk and the farmers should be given adequate compensation.

The Morcha demanded that a master plan be prepared to conserve the waters of the Ghaggar and its tributaries. Union Minister Som Prakash arrived to receive the demand letter from the protesters and interacted with them. He assured the farmers that he would put forth the demands before the government.

Among those present included Jamruhi Kisan Sabha’s Jaswinder Singh Dhesi, Baljit Singh Hardaspur, Tarsem Singh Dhillon, Santokh Singh Lakhpur, Davinder Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Singh Bahram, Manjit Singh Lallhia, Sharanjit Singh Atholi, Avtar Singh Mangi, Harjit Singh Dhesi, Pavitar Singh Johal and Mukhtiar. Farmer leaders, including Singh Jassomazara, were also present.

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #Doaba #Phagwara