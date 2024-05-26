BKU (D) to prepare next strategy of farmers’ agitation

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 25

Taking exception to protesting farmers being forcibly stopped by the police from going towards the Prime Minister’s rally venue near Jalandhar on Friday, now Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai has convened a meeting of the perturbed farmers belonging to the BKU at Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib here on May 28 to prepare the next strategy of the farmers’ agitation. This was stated by BKU general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni in a press note issued here on Saturday.

Sahni said farmers wanted to register their protest near the rally venue to open the eyes and ears of the Union Government. Sahni said several farmer leaders were detained at their respective houses early in the morning. Farmers who were adamant on going to the Jalandhar rally to hold a protest over the anti-farmer policies of the government were not allowed to reach the rally venue.

A police crackdown was launched against farmer leaders who were detained at their homes in the wee hours and others taken to police station after raids conducted in Phagwara, Phillaur, Nurmahal, Goraya, Nakodar, etc.

Things went wrong when irate farmers’ leader Manjit Singh Rai himself drove a police vehicle parked before the barricades installed near Bath Castle to cross the barricades but cops stopped the bus.

