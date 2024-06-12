BKU members back CISF constable

Kapurthala, June 11
Demanding that no action should be taken against CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur over the issue of alleged slapping of MP Kangana Ranaut, farmers held a massive protest in the District Administrative Complex here.
Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadian) gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against Ranaut and the Central Government. They said that the police should take back the case against Kulwinder Kaur, who hails from the Sultanpur Lodhi area of the district.
The farmers presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta on the issue.
