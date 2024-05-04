BKU (Rajewal) demands sowing of paddy in Doaba from June 5

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

The Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, demanding that farmers in Doaba region be allowed to sow paddy from June 5. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had last year announced a four-phase paddy sowing schedule for the entire state from June 10 onward.

“Last year, the date for Jalandhar farmers was June 21, because of which the sowing of paddy got affected. It ultimately affects the cultivation of potato crop too,” the union members added.

They added that June 21 was too late and not feasible. “Elections are approaching and already there is anger amongst the Doaba farmers. If the demand is not met, the government will have to face the consequences,” the members rued.

The union members said that the government should announce the date at the earliest.

