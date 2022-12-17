Blankets given to needy

Hoshiarpur, December 16
A social service programme, ‘Joy of Giving’, was organised at Sanjivani Sharanam, being run by Sonalika Group for people above 60 years of age. Blankets, warm clothes, shoes and household items were distributed to the needy people who attended the programme. More than 400 men, women and children benefited from the programme.
Toys, breads, buns, milk packets, biscuits, etc, were also distributed to children.
Apart from the members of Sanjivani Sharanam, prominent people of the city also came together in this initiative.
