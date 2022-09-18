Blind murder case solved, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

The Jalandhar rural police today solved a blind murder case which took place at Kala Bakra on September 15 in which an elderly woman Amarjit Kaur was killed by an unidentified person. The arrested accused has been identified as Satwinder Singh alias Satta, a resident of the same village.

Sarabjit Bahia, SP (Investigation) Rural, Jalandhar, said on September 15, the police received information that a woman had been killed at the Kala Bakra village in Jalandhar by an unidentified person. On the complaint of Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Raja Garden, Kapurthala, an FIR was lodged under Section 302 of the IPC. A special team of the Jalandhar rural police was deputed to investigate the case. The police said during the investigation it was found out that the man who killed her also looted her gold earrings and Rs 4,500. The earrings of deceased were found from the possession of Satwinder.

Bahia said Amarjit wanted to sell Eucalyptus trees in her fields, regarding which Satwinder Singh had visited her home. He said while he was there, the duo had a heated exchange, during which, Satwinder Singh, in a fit of anger, strangled Amarjit Kaur with a rope. The rope was also recovered from his possession.