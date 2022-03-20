Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 19

The district police claimed to have succeeded in solving a blind murder case that took place on February 28 and a case in this regard was registered at the Mukerian police station.

On the directions of Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale, a team consisting of DSP (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai, DSP (Mukerian) Paramjit Singh and SHO Mukerian (Inspector) Harjinder Singh was constituted to solve the case. The team solved the blind murder of Satwinder Singh, alias Sona, son of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Emma Mangat village under the Mukerian police station, and succeeded in arresting the accused.

On February 28, the body of Satwinder Singh was found floating in canal water at Mukerian Hydel Project’s powerhouse No.4, near Pandori village under the Mukerian police station. There were deep cuts over his head, due to which a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered on the statement of Ajit Singh of Emma Magat village under the Mukerian police station.

The team carried out investigation of the case using scientific and technical methods and arrested accused Daljit Singh, alias Dallu, of Pandori village on March 18. The accused confessed that he and Satwinder Singh, alias Sona, were habitual drug takers. On the night of February 26, both of them had injected drugs, due to which Satwinder Singh, alias Sona, went into a coma. Seeing the condition of Satwinder, he (Daljit Singh, alias Dallu) got frightened and instead of taking him to a hospital in a vehicle, he took him to the canal where he hit him on the head with an axe and threw his body into the canal. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on.