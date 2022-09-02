Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

The block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ were started in the district today.

In kabaddi (Boys) U-14 and U-17 category, Government Senior Secondary School, Samrai Jandiala, won the first prize at Rurka Kalan block. In U-21 category, Daduwal village bagged the first position with 25 points while Government Senior Secondary School, Samrai Jandiala, got the second position with 20 points.

In kho-kho (Boys) U-14 category, Government Senior Secondary School, Kane Desian, got the first place, Sri Hanumant Public School, Goraya, bagged the second position, and Government Senior Secondary School, Samrai Jandiala, got the third position.

Giving information about the competition held at Bhogpur Block, District Sports Officer (DSO) Lovejit Singh said in Kho-Kho (Boys) U-14 category, Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatnura, stood first; Khojapur Government School grabbed the second position and Rajpur Government School stood third. Similarly, Government Senior Secondary School, Pacharanga, bagged the first position and Government Senior Secondary School, Ghodawahi, bagged the second position in Volleyball (Boys) U-14 category.

The games are being held in 11 blocks, i.e. Mehatpur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar East, Rurka Kalan, Adampur, Nurmehal, Bhogpur, Phillaur and Lohian.