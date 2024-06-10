Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

Residents of Ram Nagar, Gazi Gulla and Basti areas in ward numbers 70, 64, 65, 42 and 43 here have been a victim of official apathy.

Thorough inspection needed }We’ve approached Municipal Corporation officials several times, but nothing has been done. Irregular cleaning of sewers leads to repeated blockages. A thorough inspection is needed rather than just de-silting. — Residents

Rehri-pullers wade through sewer water accumulated on a road in Ram Nagar area. Tribune Photos

Streets in these areas have been flooded with sewage for the past several months. Despite several complaints, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had failed to resolve the issue, residents claimed.

Residents said the condition of the streets was so deplorable they couldn’t even leave their homes.

“We’ve approached Municipal Corporation officials several times, but nothing has been done. Irregular cleaning of sewers leads to repeated blockages. A thorough inspection is needed rather than just de-silting,” they said.

Suraj Birdi from Ram Nagar highlighted that blockages in Gazi Gulla sewers cause backflow in their area, leading to accumulation of sewage on roads. “This has been

an issue for over six months. Foul smell has made the life of residents miserable, but no one listens to our plight,” he said.

Birdi said despite submitting demand letters via email and in person, MC officials failed to address the problem.

Mahima, another resident, said: “The foul smell has spread all over making it difficult to even sit in the house. Several accidents have also been reported here as two-wheelers often skid on murky waters.”

In Basti area, residents echoed similar concerns about unsanitary conditions due to overflowing sewage. They pointed out that the unhygienic condition poses a serious health risk, making them

vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

Residents accuse the MC of neglect and demand a permanent solution. They expressed frustration over the unfulfilled promises made during the elections by politicians.

“If our problem isn’t resolved, we will be forced to protest,” they warned.

“A long-term solution involving regular maintenance and comprehensive inspection of sewer systems is necessary to prevent frequent blockages and resulting distress,” they said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.